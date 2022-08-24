Bursary improves access to practical nursing program at NIC

The provincial government has announced a new bursary to support health-care assistants entering the Access to Licensed Practical Nursing program at North Island College. Photo courtesy NIC

Health-care assistants entering the access to practical nursing pathway program at North Island College now have more financial support to advance their careers, build stronger futures and develop the skills to provide more comprehensive care to people throughout B.C.

The Province is providing a new $3-million bursary fund for health-care assistants registered in the program from Sept. 1, 2021 to May 31, 2024 at NIC and three qualifying post-secondary institutions across B.C.

“Together, we’re making a better life for British Columbians. We’re accomplishing this by improving access to much-needed health services in our province, and providing amazing career opportunities for people,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training.

Each eligible health-care assistant will receive $10,000 to cover the cost of the program, including tuition and fee costs. Participants will be required to sign a 12-month return-of-service agreement, committing to work in the health-care system following graduation from the program.

North Island College