Canadian Council of the Blind Comox Valley Chapter holding open house on April 27

The Comox Valley hosts the Canadian Council of the Blind, BC-Yukon Division convention April 25-28. File photo

The Canadian Council of the Blind Comox Valley Chapter (White Cane Club) is hosting an open house at the Westerly Hotel Wednesday, April 27, from 1:30-4 p.m.

The open house will include informational and vendor booths for everything from blind sports to local art.

“There will be info booths on blind golf, blind curling, blind bowling…and BC Blind Sports will also have a booth,” said White Cane Club president Pat Chicquen. “We also have a couple of local artisans, and a fellow with first-aid stuff, and (a representative from) the World Blind Union.”

Chicquen said children are welcome and she has a message to pass along to parents.

“Please, if you ever see someone with a white cane, please don’t tell your child to shush. Let them ask why they have it, or if they are shy, ask for them… and remember – a lack of sight is not a lack of vision.”

The open house is just one aspect of the triannual provincial (B.C./Yukon) conference.

The conference kicks off Monday, April 25, and runs through to Thursday evening.

Other conference highlights will include election of officers, guest speakers and presentations, as well as a wrap-up banquet on Thursday, April 28.

