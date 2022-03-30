Canadian Forces to conduct search and rescue parachute training beginning April 2

Comox residents may hear a Skyvan aircraft flying overhead, and see parachutists jumping regularly between April 2 – May 19.
The aircraft involved will be contracted in support of the Canadian Forces School of Search and Rescue (CFSSAR) Search and Rescue (SAR) Parachute Operations training, as well as SAR Technician Parachute Re-Certification.
Including both students and qualified SAR techs from across the country, approximately 50 personnel will participate in the training, conducting both static line and freefall jumps with and without equipment to various drop zones in the area. For the students, this is just one phase of the intensive 11-month training course.
Flights and jumps are scheduled to occur in 3.5-hour blocks between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. One weekend is currently scheduled for the initial parachute descents, April 2-3 (same times). Please note that these scheduled times may change due to inclement weather. All measures are being taken to ensure minimum inconvenience to those living near the training areas. While welcome to observe and photograph parachute operations, residents are asked to not to approach the drop zones.
Health protection measures will be enforced at all times. This training will adhere to the CAF Layered Risk Mitigation strategy, guidelines from the Public Health Agency of Canada, and guidelines from municipal and provincial health authorities.