Celebrate Youth Week at Courtenay’s LINC Youth Centre

BC Youth Week is May 1 – 7 and The LINC Youth Centre invites Comox Valley youth to come and enjoy events through the week.

Youth Week is an annual international event celebrating the value, diversity and positive contributions youth make in their communities.

All Youth Week events are at The LINC, 300 Old Island Hwy, except where noted. Doors open at 3 p.m. for drop-in and youth week activities will begin shortly thereafter.

Here’s a snapshot of the week’s events:

• Tuesday, May 3 (8 -11 years, $2.50 drop-in): Scooter Maintenance & Scooter Jam and FREE Ice Cream Floats for 8 – 11 years

• Wednesday, May 4 (8 years & over, $2.50 drop-in): 2 for 1 Drop-in, Spin to Win & Minute to Win It

• Thursday, May 5 (11 years & over, free admission): FREE SK8 Jam with Onethirtythree & Hot Dog Eating Contest

• Friday, May 6 (11 years & over, $2.50 drop-in): Surprises & Sundae Bar

• Saturday, May 7 (free admission): Gnarly Spring Craft Fair featuring youth vendors 9 – 19 years from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Native Sons Hall

• Saturday, May 7 (11 years & over, free admission): FREE Youth Week Barbecue & Bouncy Fun

“We’ve been celebrating youth week at The LINC for over 10 years and we are excited to be back offering in-person events this year” said Alexis Forbes, youth services co-ordinator at The LINC.

“We have daily door prizes and swag during Youth Week, so for those who haven’t been to The LINC before, it’s a great time to check it out.”

For more information call The LINC Youth Centre at 250-334-8138, email linc@courtenay.ca, or check out their Facebook page for youth week postings.