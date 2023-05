Three CF-18 Hornets belonging to 410 Tactical Fighter Operational Training Squadron from 4 Wing Cold Lake will be conducting training at 19 Wing Comox this weekend, May 5 – 7. Residents can expect to hear and see the fighter aircraft over the course of the weekend as they conduct over-water and over-mountain training.

Royal Canadian Air Force training is carefully planned and closely controlled to ensure public safety at all times. Training may change due to weather.

