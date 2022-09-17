Changes at the top of the Denman Island Fire Rescue cladder

How fast can a wild fire start? Lightening fast.

Fighting fires is just one of the community services that Denman Island Fire Rescue provides and for the past three decades Don Luckett has been serving Denman Island at Denman Island Fire Rescue (DIFR). Don spent the last 15 years as chief and as of Aug. 31, Luckett has retired.

“We want to wish Don the very best in retirement and thank him for his service to our community,” said incoming Chief Rob Manering. On Sept. 1 there were a number of responsibility changes at the DIFR.

After a nationwide search, Manering was selected by a joint search committee made up of representatives of the Comox Valley Regional District and the Denman Island Firefighters Association, to replace Luckett.

Manering has spent the past 25 years with the DIFR in a number of capacities, including the past 14 years as deputy chief. Jamie Prowse has been promoted from captain to deputy chief in charge of training. Also being promoted from captain is Vali Majd, who will become the deputy chief in charge of operations.

Assisting Manering, Prowse and Majd are Captains Alan Friesen and Drew Erickson. John Ralston will remain in place as administration officer. Rick Middleton and Rick Paisley will stay on as co-captains of the auxiliary. Brian Holt has been appointed the maintenance co-ordinator.

Denman Island Fire Rescue is a multi-faceted organization providing firefighting services, first responder services, community education, an annual skookum community pancake breakfast, among other things.

Are you looking for a new challenge?

Denman Island Fire Rescue is looking for new people to join the organization. Training, uniforms and a great team are provided. We are looking for individuals who are physically fit and are looking to serve our community. We have openings for firefighters as well as for auxiliary members. Our Junior Firefighter program is open to youths 16 and 17. If you are interested please contact: admin@denmanfire.ca

Media contact info: Please contact Fire Chief Rob Manering at 250.335.3150 or admin@denmanfire.ca

