Children’s Christmas Party, Gnarly Youth Fair both at Florence Filberg Centre same day

Driftwood Designs by Sam was one of the booths at the 2019 Gnarly Craft Fair. Photo supplied

Visit the biggest youth craft fair in town!

Tackle your Christmas shopping Sunday, Dec. 11 at the 14th annual Gnarly Little Christmas Craft Fair. Courtenay Recreation’s LINC Youth Centre is hosting the fair at the Florence Filberg Centre, upstairs in the Conference Hall, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Every year the craft fair showcases talented youth aged 9-19 years. More than 30 vendors will be selling their wares including baking, art, crafts, fibre arts, jewelry, stocking stuffers and more.

“The youth bring a lot of dedication and creativity to the fair; a lot of youth return each year and keep building on their skills. It’s wonderful to be able to be in-person again and to provide them a venue,” said Alexis Forbes, youth services co-ordinator at The LINC. “It’s great to see the excitement about what they are making, and also to see them learning entrepreneurial skills and making plans for more craft projects.”

To add to the festivities, the Children’s Christmas Party (for ages nine and under) is happening the same day, downstairs at the Filberg Centre Rotary Hall from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., featuring Captain Thunderpants, and of course, Santa, who will be arriving at noon and will be handing out goodies. Kids can also bring letters to give to Santa during the event. A photographer elf will be on hand to capture free family photos with Santa. Photos will be emailed to each family after the event.

Visit courtenay.ca/Christmas for more details.

The Florence Filberg Centre is located at 411 Anderton Ave. in Courtenay. For more information, call the Courtenay Recreation Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or the Filberg Centre at 250-338-1000.

Comox Valley