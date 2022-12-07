Driftwood Designs by Sam was one of the booths at the 2019 Gnarly Craft Fair. Photo supplied

Driftwood Designs by Sam was one of the booths at the 2019 Gnarly Craft Fair. Photo supplied

Children’s Christmas Party, Gnarly Youth Fair both at Florence Filberg Centre same day

Visit the biggest youth craft fair in town!

Tackle your Christmas shopping Sunday, Dec. 11 at the 14th annual Gnarly Little Christmas Craft Fair. Courtenay Recreation’s LINC Youth Centre is hosting the fair at the Florence Filberg Centre, upstairs in the Conference Hall, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Every year the craft fair showcases talented youth aged 9-19 years. More than 30 vendors will be selling their wares including baking, art, crafts, fibre arts, jewelry, stocking stuffers and more.

“The youth bring a lot of dedication and creativity to the fair; a lot of youth return each year and keep building on their skills. It’s wonderful to be able to be in-person again and to provide them a venue,” said Alexis Forbes, youth services co-ordinator at The LINC. “It’s great to see the excitement about what they are making, and also to see them learning entrepreneurial skills and making plans for more craft projects.”

To add to the festivities, the Children’s Christmas Party (for ages nine and under) is happening the same day, downstairs at the Filberg Centre Rotary Hall from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., featuring Captain Thunderpants, and of course, Santa, who will be arriving at noon and will be handing out goodies. Kids can also bring letters to give to Santa during the event. A photographer elf will be on hand to capture free family photos with Santa. Photos will be emailed to each family after the event.

Visit courtenay.ca/Christmas for more details.

The Florence Filberg Centre is located at 411 Anderton Ave. in Courtenay. For more information, call the Courtenay Recreation Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or the Filberg Centre at 250-338-1000.

Comox Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner needs drivers, prep volunteers

Just Posted

Mount Washington’s opening day is set for Friday, Dec. 9 at 9 a.m., and the chair lifts are set to run until 3:30 p.m. Webcam photo/Mount Washington Alpine Resort
Mount Washington set to open this week; limited water supply a concern

A van is loaded for delivery of Christmas dinners at the 2020 Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner - COVID-19 edition. The same process will be in place for 2022. Photo by Terry Farrell
Earl Naswell Community Christmas Dinner needs drivers, prep volunteers

Adopt-a-Grandparent founder Breanna Brosko is pictured with the Christmas tree adorned with tags at Jo Klassen’s Restaurant in Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo
Adopt-a-Grandparent Comox Valley continues to roll

Celine Peters (Cinderella) and Taite Marcoux (the prince), with the help of her godmother (Jennifer Moses) tell the story of magic, a glass slipper, and dreams coming true. Photo supplied
Courtenay Little Theatre staging ‘Cinderella’ as its Christmas production