Christi May Sacht to run for second term as Comox Valley Regional District Area C school trustee

Cristi May Sacht is seeking a second term as a school trustee for Comox Valley School District 71, representing Area C
Cristi
is a very proud parent to four teenagers, along with her husband Steven, with their oldest a 2021 Highland graduate and now attending NIC.
Cristi stood up in the 2020 Area C bi-election during COVID, because she had numerous individuals that she highly respected from the community recommend her to do so, therefore she happily pursued the opportunity to help make a difference and be a voice in our local educational system.
Prior to becoming an elected trustee, Cristi spent the last 15 years as a certified energy advisor with Natural Resources Canada and was a part-time building science Instructor at BCIT School of Construction and the Environment. She was a huge advocate for high-performance/net zero housing and the transition into the BC Energy Step Code, working with the Province of BC, educating local municipalities, utility providers, developers and builders.
On top of raising four children on a hobby farm in Black Creek, Cristi has also been a very active community member. She started the Black Creek Bear Softball Program in 2013, to bring youth softball back to Black Creek and it has expanded into three age categories over the years.
As a trustee, Cristi loves the work and is extremely proud of everything the current board has accomplished as a team, despite having the constant disruption and focus being shifted to navigating the COVID pandemic safely for students and staff. She has been able to attend a few in-person events last year, a couple of educational sessions, the BCSTA annual general meeting and is extremely grateful to have been able to attend many of the 2022 graduation ceremonies.
Some highlights of the work Cristi, along with the current board and district have completed and are working on include:
• Expansion of salad bars in more schools, thanks to the support of our community partners.
• Supporting the establishment and management of school garden projects, through a comprehensive school garden review.
• Outdoor learning spaces completed, constructed or being planned at all schools, including an education lead teacher representative.
• Reducing carbon emissions and carbon footprint from continued district boiler upgrades and our first SD 71 electric vehicle on order.
If elected, she will continue to dedicate her time and energy for all students to have the support, resources and tools they need to succeed, in the hopes that every child becomes a lifelong learner and has the opportunity to positively impact our world.
Cristi can be reached at cmayparadise@gmail.com.