Christmas at Crown Isle returns on Dec. 1

The Teddy Bear Baskets raise funds for local non-profit organizations. Photo supplied The Crown Isle Gingerbread Village is a great community-driven fundraising initiative. Photo supplied

Christmas at Crown Isle returns Dec. 1 with the Gingerbread Village & Teddy Bear Basket Auction.

Local community members and businesses work hard each year to create dozens of gingerbread creations and swag gift baskets to auction off in support of local charities.

Now in its 21st year, the auction has featured gingerbread cabins, lighthouses, trees full of woodland creatures, even an Eiffel Tower and the Comox Valley Airport. This year’s entries will be on display in the Crown Isle Clubhouse Dec. 1-16, along with teddy bear baskets full of everything from food and wine, and pet treats to spa packages. The Gingerbread Village Charity Auction is online at crownisle.com so bidders can easily keep track of their items.

The Gingerbread Village runs in conjunction with the eighth annual Holiday Resort Walk. Visit the spectacle of lights, music and Christmas fun, and celebrate the season with family and friends Dec. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-21, from 5-8 p.m. each evening. Both events will be raising funds to benefit YANA, the Comox Valley Transition Society, and MARS Wildlife Rescue.

Crown Isle is still seeking entries for both gingerbread creations and teddy bear baskets. Have some fun creating with your family and friends, or show off your business with a unique gift basket, all while helping us support local charities this season. Check out crownisle.com/events for details or email christmas@crownisle.ca.

“Thank you to all our partner sponsors including 97.3 The Eagle, the Comox Valley Record, 98.9 The Jet,” said Crown Isle marketing manager Kristy Pedersen.

Any businesses or individuals interested in being a sponsor can email Pedersen at christmas@crownisle.ca

