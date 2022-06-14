City of Courtenay annual report available for review and feedback

The City of Courtenay has released the draft 2021 annual report highlighting progress on council’s strategic priorities, as well as the audited financial statements.

Current and prior year annuals reports are available at courtenay.ca/annualreport. Paper copies of the 2021 report are also available at City Hall.

Major projects in 2021 included the rehabilitation of the 5th Street Bridge, construction on the new Greenwood Trunk sewer line, the ongoing development of the new Official Community Plan, and maintaining the enormous range of essential and quality-of-life services provided to the community by the City, all while continuing to adapt to evolving COVID-19 public health guidelines throughout the year.

The 2021 report includes a range of updated statistics and graphics in a user-friendly format, making it easy to understand the City’s services and progress on various initiatives.

The City’ 2019-2022 strategic priorities include organizational and governance excellence, Courtenay’s natural and built environment, vibrant economic development, multi-modal transportation, housing diversity and reasoned land-use planning, and investing in key relationships.

The Province of BC’s Community Charter requires that all municipalities prepare an annual report before June 30 each year.

The report will be considered at the June 27 council meeting at 4 p.m. in the CVRD Civic Room, 770 Harmston Ave., Courtenay. To provide feedback please email info@courtenay.ca or mail City of Courtenay Corporate Services, 830 Cliffe Ave., Courtenay, BC, V9N 2J7 by Thursday, June 23 at 12 p.m.

