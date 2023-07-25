City of Courtenay launches survey to gain public insight into priorities

The City of Courtenay has partnered with Forum Research Inc. to conduct a telephone and online Resident Survey – Your Courtenay, Your Voice. The survey launches today, July 24, 2023, to gather thoughts and opinions from the community. Access the survey at https://survey.forumresearch.com/SE/1/COR2/
The online survey will be open until August 13. Once complete, the survey will:
• Provide input for the City’s strategic planning and budget process;
• Identify and confirm strategic priorities;
• Identify priority issues, programs and services;
• Gauge resident awareness of, and satisfaction with, City programs and services;
• Identify service gaps or opportunities;
• Provide data for the City’s ongoing continuous improvement efforts.
City of Courtenay residents (18 years or older) will either be contacted at random by a live telephone interviewer or have the option to participate in the survey online. The survey will take about 15 minutes to complete and will be strictly voluntary, anonymous, and confidential.
For more information about the survey or experience issues with the online survey, please contact Forum Research at 416-960-9600 or inquiry@forumresearch.com.