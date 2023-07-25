City of Courtenay launches survey to gain public insight into priorities

The City of Courtenay has partnered with Forum Research Inc. to conduct a telephone and online Resident Survey – Your Courtenay, Your Voice. The survey launches today, July 24, 2023, to gather thoughts and opinions from the community. Access the survey at https://survey.forumresearch.com/SE/1/COR2/

The online survey will be open until August 13. Once complete, the survey will:

• Provide input for the City’s strategic planning and budget process;

• Identify and confirm strategic priorities;

• Identify priority issues, programs and services;

• Gauge resident awareness of, and satisfaction with, City programs and services;

• Identify service gaps or opportunities;

• Provide data for the City’s ongoing continuous improvement efforts.

Acting Mayor Wendy Morin encourages residents to provide feedback.

“We truly value the diverse perspectives and voices of our residents,” said Morin. “We want to know what people think the City is doing well, what could be improved, and what issues they think the city should be focusing on.”

Courtenay’s city manager Geoff Garbutt says the results of the survey will be referenced during the city’s budget process and other planning.

“This survey will provide us with our resident’s priorities and thoughts on various issues,” said Garbutt. “Once complete, the data will help us with priority and goal setting for the services we deliver to the community. We anticipate this will be the first of a series of regularly occurring benchmarking surveys.”

The survey will be conducted across a range of methodologies to ensure that the data is representative of the community, reliable, and valid.

City of Courtenay residents (18 years or older) will either be contacted at random by a live telephone interviewer or have the option to participate in the survey online. The survey will take about 15 minutes to complete and will be strictly voluntary, anonymous, and confidential.

Once complete, the survey will help the city prioritize future goals and objectives and improve the services it delivers to the community.

For more information about the survey or experience issues with the online survey, please contact Forum Research at 416-960-9600 or inquiry@forumresearch.com.

Staff will present the results of the survey to council in early fall.

Courtenay