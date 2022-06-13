City of Courtenay seeks feedback on Official Community Plan

Official Community Plans identify how a municipality will grow in the future. Photo supplied

The City of Courtenay is hosting a public hearing on Monday, June 20 to seek feedback on the new Official Community Plan and associated zoning amendments. The public is invited to participate virtually or in-person, or submit written feedback in advance..

The hearing starts at 4 p.m. at the Comox Valley Regional District’s Civic Room at 770 Harmston Ave. in Courtenay.

Links to participate virtually along with additional background on the proposed changes are available at www.courtenay.ca/publichearings

The public hearing will seek feedback on Courtenay’s draft OCP bylaw, and proposed changes to the zoning bylaw that would:

1. Add secondary suites as a permitted use in all traditionally single residential dwelling zones;

2. Establish bike parking requirements for multi-residential dwellings and reduce vehicular parking requirements for multi-residential dwellings; and

3. Locate the Development Permit Area guidelines and Temporary Use Permit land use regulatory tools into the zoning bylaw from the OCP.

Official Community Plans are community policy plans that identify how a municipality will grow in the future. A comprehensive review of the bylaw will occur following adoption of the OCP. Zoning bylaw changes proposed at the same time as the OCP are relatively straightforward implementation policies that will expedite important community goals related to more affordable housing throughout Courtenay, and support active transportation.

The OCP proposes hundreds of specific policies on a wide range of municipal and community systems such as affordable housing, buildings and construction, transportation, municipal infrastructure, parks and recreation, social infrastructure, arts, culture and heritage, food systems, the local economy and protection of the environment. An ambitious vision for Courtenay’s future, the OCP will embed principles of reconciliation, community well-being, equity and climate action into all city operations, services, programs and development approvals. The OCP has been developed with input from hundreds of community members, stakeholders, public agencies and K’ómoks First Nation over the past two-and-a-half years.

FMI: www.courtenay.ca/OCPupdate

For more information call 250-703-4839 or email planning@courtenay.ca

Courtenay