A cluster of fallen trees that has gathered in the Puntledge River, downstream from Condensory Bridge, will be removed, as it has been deemed hazrdous to river users. Photos supplied.

A cluster of fallen trees that has gathered in the Puntledge River, downstream from Condensory Bridge, will be removed, as it has been deemed hazrdous to river users. Photos supplied.

City to remove cluster of fallen trees in the Puntledge River

A cluster of fallen trees has been lodged downstream from the Condensory Bridge for several months. They are on the right side of the river when facing downstream. The City has been monitoring the trees throughout the winter in hopes they would dislodge themselves.

With the weather warming up, and as the trees pose a hazard for recreational river users, the City of Courtenay is working with a local environmental consultant on a plan to safely remove these fallen trees from the river. This tree removal will be much more complex than those performed in previous years. The work will be highly technical and dangerous.

The work is expected to start as early as Thursday, May 26 and continue for several days the following week. In the meantime, please stay out of this section of the river for your safety.

Weather, natural river flows, environmental sensitivity, and BC Hydro water release are all factors influencing the timing of this work.

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue advises that all rivers are dynamic environments and are constantly changing. New hazards can appear in areas that have been benign for years. Always wear a PFD, use caution, and maintain vigilance when recreating on any river system.

ALSO: Tree deemed a hazard to tubers removed from Puntledge River

Courtenay

Previous story
Help the Comox Valley win Canada’s most active community
Next story
Comox Rotary’s Ducky 500 returns as an online raffle for 2022

Just Posted

Comox Rotarian Cathy Snyder prepares soup for a Comox Valley middle school, as part of a monthly initiative. Photo supplied.
Comox Rotary’s Ducky 500 returns as an online raffle for 2022

Volunteers count bats (credit Sunshine Coast Wildlife Project).
Annual bat count seeks roosts and volunteers

Comox Valley Regional District Area B director Arzeena Hamir will run for re-election on Oct. 15. File photo
Comox Valley Regional District director Hamir announces re-election bid

Ken Schley, the former CAO of Quality Foods, is the co-owner of the SS Minnow - the iconic boat from the 1960s TV show Gilligan’s Island. Photo submitted
Off The Page podcast: The tale of the SS Minnow