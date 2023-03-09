Climate advocate to discuss politics of climate change, fossil fuels

Worried about climate change and what we could be doing about it?

Join in on an armchair dialogue with award-winning climate advocate Tzeporah Berman to explore the politics of climate change and fossil fuels, and what can be done to assure a cleaner, safer world.

Berman has been designing environmental advocacy campaigns and environmental policy for more than 30 years. She is the International Program Director at Stand.earth and chair of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty initiative. She has also advised the B.C. government on climate policy, and was appointed by the Alberta Government to co-chair the Oil Sands Advisory Working Group tasked with making recommendations to implement climate change and cumulative impact policies in the oilsands. She is the author of This Crazy Time: Living Our Environmental Challenge, is listed as one of the 35 Most Influential Women in British Columbia by BC Business Magazine, and has given a widely-viewed TED Talk presenting the case for a global treaty to phase out fossil fuels.

Berman will be joining virtually for this interactive event at Comox United Church April 3 from 6-7 p.m. It is not a religious event. This is the second part of a local series on climate action. It is hosted by Comox United’s Sustainability Action Group for the Environment and the Comox Valley Unitarian Justice Team. Although free, donations would be gratefully received at the door.