COBS Bread Doughnation Day supports child development in the Comox Valley

Charlotte and Dean Seal, the owners of the Comox Valley’s COBS Bread location at Driftwood Mall, will once again be showing they care by giving back to the community.

This Saturday, April 1, 2023, for every six-pack of hot cross buns purchased, COBS Bread will donate $2 to the Comox Valley Child Development Association (CVCDA).

Additionally, COBS Bread will be offering fun and activities for the whole family from 1-4 p.m. There will be games by donation with chances to win various prizes, kids can decorate their own Fun Bun and more. So come down to Driftwood Mall, say hello and meet some of the CVCDA Board and team members at the same time.

Donation matching

Also, throughout the month of March, if you are just simply in the sweet giving spirit, COBS Bread will be accepting donations on behalf of the CVCDA both in-store (tip-tap available, tap to give) and online here: https://www.cobsbread.com/doughnation-day/#donate. When donations are made online, Cobs Bread will also be matching donations up to $10,000. As of Friday, March 24, $2,820 had been received.

All proceeds raised through this year’s Doughnation Day will be presented with a cheque to directly support the programs offered to children and families through the CVCDA.

