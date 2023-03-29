Comox Valley Child Development Association board director Dawn Hannesson, spinning the wheel for COBS prizes during the 2022 event. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Child Development Association board director Dawn Hannesson, spinning the wheel for COBS prizes during the 2022 event. Photo supplied

COBS Bread Doughnation Day supports child development in the Comox Valley

Charlotte and Dean Seal, the owners of the Comox Valley’s COBS Bread location at Driftwood Mall, will once again be showing they care by giving back to the community.

This Saturday, April 1, 2023, for every six-pack of hot cross buns purchased, COBS Bread will donate $2 to the Comox Valley Child Development Association (CVCDA).

Additionally, COBS Bread will be offering fun and activities for the whole family from 1-4 p.m. There will be games by donation with chances to win various prizes, kids can decorate their own Fun Bun and more. So come down to Driftwood Mall, say hello and meet some of the CVCDA Board and team members at the same time.

Donation matching

Also, throughout the month of March, if you are just simply in the sweet giving spirit, COBS Bread will be accepting donations on behalf of the CVCDA both in-store (tip-tap available, tap to give) and online here: https://www.cobsbread.com/doughnation-day/#donate. When donations are made online, Cobs Bread will also be matching donations up to $10,000. As of Friday, March 24, $2,820 had been received.

All proceeds raised through this year’s Doughnation Day will be presented with a cheque to directly support the programs offered to children and families through the CVCDA.

Charity and DonationsComox Valleyfundraiser

Previous story
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Pruning clematis, and an anniversary

Just Posted

Steven Guenther, executive director of the Wiseland Humanitarian Association in Courtenay. Photo by Ali Roddam
Valley humanitarian association assists with showers and clean clothes

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (left) tours the Campbell River Food Bank with North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney during Singh’s visit to the riding on Jan. 23. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
North Island-Powell River MP has high and low points in 2023 Federal Budget

After the walk, people are encouraged to gather in a circle to reflect and share their own stories in a safe space. They leave one seat open to represent those lost to the drug crisis. Photo submitted
NIC, Comox Valley Community Foundation partnering with Walk With Me

Saanich North and the Islands MLA Adam Olsen Monday (March 27) said he remains concerned about funding for the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET), which supports economic development on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. (Black Press Media file photo)
Critics fear B.C. poised to freeze $300 million Vancouver Island development fund

Pop-up banner image