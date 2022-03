The École Robb Road Grade 4 class had a pizza party, thanks to Rachel Orthner’s winning entry in the Comox Valley Record Design An Ad contest. Comox Valley Record publisheer Artur Ciastkowski and Ecole Robb Road Grade 4 student, Rachel Orthner, with her winning Design An Ad entry.

École Robb Road Grade 4 student, Rachel Orthner, was the winner of the Comox Valley Record Design an Ad Contest.

Her beautiful artwork was featured on the cover of the Education Week Supplement in our March 2 publication, and her entire class benefited, with a pizza party!

Thank you to all participants and we hope the community enjoyed it as much as they had creating it.

