College kicks off orientation in the Comox Valley

Stop by NIC’s Comox Valley campus Sept. 6 to 7 for welcome booths with snacks, swag and information. Photo supplied

New and returning North Islands College students can join in-person events from Tuesday, Sept. 6 to Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the Comox Valley campus, and live digital sessions the week before classes begin, Aug. 29 to Sept. 2.

“Orientation is about helping students build confidence and knowledge to be successful in and outside of their classes, from volunteering opportunities to student support services such as counseling or advising,” said Meesbah Jiwaji, associate director, Student Life. “This year’s orientation reflects a mix of services and opportunities that will meet NIC students’ needs: from live, virtual sessions the week before classes to on-campus events to address immediate questions and welcome students as they settle into their coursework.”

On-campus orientation includes a marketplace which features NIC supports and community organizations with helpful information, free swag, as well as tools and resources from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 6 in front of Discovery Hall. Students can also enjoy a free chili lunch Sept. 7 at noon at Tyee Hall.

Digital sessions cover topics such as how to navigate NIC’s digital learning platforms, an overview of the supports that are available to students and how to get involved on campus.

Fall term classes start Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Learn more about orientation sessions online or in-person activities at www.nic.bc.ca/orientation.

