Coming-of-age novel set in Comox Valley is released by local author

Train ride, a mysterious break-in, and family trouble all part of young adult novel set in Valley

A 13-year-old girl’s coming of age in the Comox Valley drives the plot of a new local novel.

Local author Marion Waters this year published Ruby’s Spring. It’s 189 pages, set in Black Creek, and follows a girl she describes as “lonely, bright, and resourceful” whose life is disrupted because of a conflict with her mother.

“It’s something that strikes me like lightning, and then I go and write for two hours,” said Waters of the book. She drew on past experience, such as tension with her own mother, and lessons she learned from her career as a teacher and principal.

According to the author, the main character, Ruby, has a core trait of “resilience” — something Waters noticed of many young students. Ruby’s story tells this as she deals with coming of age issues, such as troubles with friends, honesty, and independence.

The Valley author, Marion Waters, held a book signing at Laughing Oyster Book Shop last week (July 21). The local is holding another signing for Ruby’s Springs next month on August 12, at Blue Heron Books at 11 a.m.

connor.mcdowell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
