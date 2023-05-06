Community film documents efforts of Mexican migrant shelter

Where Can We Live in Peace? celebrates the seventh anniversary of the ABBA shelter for migrants in Celaya, Mexico. (Still from trailer)

Acclaimed Canadian filmmaker Judy Jacson is bringing her latest film, Where Can We Live in Peace?, to the Valley on May 11 at 7 p.m. at Comox United Church, 250 Beach Dr.

Where Can We Live in Peace? celebrates the seventh anniversary of the ABBA shelter for migrants in Celaya, Mexico, which was founded by Pastor Ignacio Ramirez and his family. It’s a safe way station for some of the thousands of migrants who are fleeing violence, crime, climate change and corruption in their Central American countries and transit Mexico each year as they search for a place where they can raise their children in peace. ABBA has cared for more than 80,000 migrants, and is now planning an exciting new expansion.

Award-winning filmmaker Jackson has been regularly taking her camera to ABBA over the past several years. With scenes filmed throughout this time, she brings a profile of the amazing commitment of Ramirez and all those who work at ABBA, while migrants passing through the shelter share their difficult stories. Desperate to escape to safety, many risk their lives travelling on top of rapidly moving trains headed towards Mexico’s northern border. Tragically, some will fall and either die or lose limbs.

ABBA became the first migrant shelter in Mexico to help these migrants whose dreams have been so suddenly shattered. The 70-minute film shows how it works with the Red Cross to provide those who have lost limbs with therapy and prostheses, psychological care, music and digital workshops, and a space to heal.

TRAILER 2_2 from Judy Jackson on Vimeo.

Now Ramirez is realizing a new exciting dream – to develop a huge piece of nearby land into a cultural centre with art, music and academic workshops – a place of learning and peace – a happy place for amputees while they heal and refocus. It will be an example to the world of what is possible. For the many who have read the gripping book American Dirt, it will help you see a more complete picture.

Jackson’s documentaries about human rights and social justice – filmed in many parts of the world – have won more than 60 international awards and been broadcast widely in Canada, the USA and the UK. They’ve also raised millions of dollars for various causes.

“We are very fortunate to have Judy bring her latest work to the Valley,” said organizer Dave Talbot. “She has spent many decades making films in Central America and she looks forward to having the time to answer questions about a part of the world near and dear to her heart.”

Entrance to the movie is by donation and 100 per cent of the money raised will go to support Abba House and its new dream! For more information please call Talbot at 250-339-4975.

Comox ValleyfilmImmigrationMexico Migrants