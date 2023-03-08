Community input needed on proposed regional recreation pass

Comox Community Centre, Cumberland Recreation, Comox Valley Sports and Aquatic Centres, and Courtenay Recreation are investigating the potential for a regional drop-in pass. Public feedback is wanted. File photo

Four Comox Valley recreation departments, eight facilities – one pass?

Comox Community Centre, Cumberland Recreation, Comox Valley Sports and Aquatic Centres, and Courtenay Recreation are investigating the potential for a regional drop-in pass and are seeking feedback from the community through an online survey.

The proposed Regional Recreation pass, if it moves forward, would give multi-facility drop-in access and more choice for patrons for various drop-in programs offered by each jurisdiction.

The results of the survey will help inform the planning process. Recreation departments will review results and consider whether this pass is possible.

What do you think of the idea for a regional recreation drop-in pass, and how much more would you be willing to pay for the pass?

Let us know your thoughts by filling out a short survey at courtenay.ca/regionalpass. Provide feedback by Tuesday, April 11 at midnight.

Survey participants will have an opportunity to enter a random draw for recreation gift certificates and passes.

CourtenayRecreation