Community land-based healing workshops offered in Cumberland

Please join N’alaga/Ḵ’áw kuuna (Avis O’Brien) for a community, land-based healing workshop, Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Abbey in Cumberland from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This session is part of Kwax’ Dzi Dsas cultural and arts programming. A partnership between Dawn to Dawn and the CV Transition Society, Kwax’ Dzi Dsas is an affordable housing project in Cumberland on the traditional unceded territory of K’omoks First Nations.

O’Brien, a Haida/Kwakwaka’wakw artist and land-based cultural empowerment facilitator, was born in Alert Bay. She belongs to the Kawaas Sdaast.aas Eagle Clan from the Village of K’yuusda in Haida Gwaii, and the Gigəlǧəm nəmina sa Liǧʷiłdaxʷ people of Cape Mudge, one of the 18 Tribes of the Kwakwaka’wakw.

Over four hours, she will share her story which highlights the intersectionality of colonial genocide, systemic separation from Indigenous identity, land and culture, and mental health and addiction struggles that come as a result of these facets. Also discussed is how Indigenous folks can heal through a connection to land and culture. Tangible tools for contributing to a community that is rooted in belonging and Indigenous cultural safety will also be offered. After lunch, participants can engage in experiential cultural empowerment through drumming and singing. The tool of journaling will be utilized to help folks connect to the healing powers that drumming and singing has on our body, mind and spirit.

• Learn tangible tools for creating and being part of a community that is rooted in belonging and cultural safety for Indigenous peoples;

• Deepen our empathy as a way of dismantling racism in our society;

• Strengthen our knowledge of ancestral land-based healing modalities;

• Connect with the power of co-regulation to assist in trauma recovery for our Indigenous folks.

Registration is free but participants are asked to bring a potluck lunch to share with the group, break bannock and join in conversation. Pre-registration is required.

FMI: grant@cedarsurf.com