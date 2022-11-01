Avis O’Brien is a Haida/Kwakwaka’wakw artist and land-based cultural empowerment facilitator. Photo supplied

Avis O’Brien is a Haida/Kwakwaka’wakw artist and land-based cultural empowerment facilitator. Photo supplied

Community land-based healing workshops offered in Cumberland

Please join N’alaga/Ḵ’áw kuuna (Avis O’Brien) for a community, land-based healing workshop, Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Abbey in Cumberland from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This session is part of Kwax’ Dzi Dsas cultural and arts programming. A partnership between Dawn to Dawn and the CV Transition Society, Kwax’ Dzi Dsas is an affordable housing project in Cumberland on the traditional unceded territory of K’omoks First Nations.

O’Brien, a Haida/Kwakwaka’wakw artist and land-based cultural empowerment facilitator, was born in Alert Bay. She belongs to the Kawaas Sdaast.aas Eagle Clan from the Village of K’yuusda in Haida Gwaii, and the Gigəlǧəm nəmina sa Liǧʷiłdaxʷ people of Cape Mudge, one of the 18 Tribes of the Kwakwaka’wakw.

Over four hours, she will share her story which highlights the intersectionality of colonial genocide, systemic separation from Indigenous identity, land and culture, and mental health and addiction struggles that come as a result of these facets. Also discussed is how Indigenous folks can heal through a connection to land and culture. Tangible tools for contributing to a community that is rooted in belonging and Indigenous cultural safety will also be offered. After lunch, participants can engage in experiential cultural empowerment through drumming and singing. The tool of journaling will be utilized to help folks connect to the healing powers that drumming and singing has on our body, mind and spirit.

• Learn tangible tools for creating and being part of a community that is rooted in belonging and cultural safety for Indigenous peoples;

• Deepen our empathy as a way of dismantling racism in our society;

• Strengthen our knowledge of ancestral land-based healing modalities;

• Connect with the power of co-regulation to assist in trauma recovery for our Indigenous folks.

Registration is free but participants are asked to bring a potluck lunch to share with the group, break bannock and join in conversation. Pre-registration is required.

FMI: grant@cedarsurf.com

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Comox mayor receives first poppy of 2022 Legion Poppy Campaign

Just Posted

A pedestrian carries an umbrella as rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, October 21, 2022. Another atmospheric river is forecast to bring heavy rain to coastal British Columbia by late Thursday and this one could drench drought-stricken areas that didn’t see a lot of rain when the last storm rolled through. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Buckets of coming rain forecast to help wash away Comox Valley drought

The allium is an example of flowers needing vernalization: a period of exposure to cold, even freezing weather to jump-start the germination process. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Class is always in session in a garden

The St. Andrew’s Cemetery clean-up is an annual event in preparation for Remembrance Day services. It is a rain-or-shine event. Photo supplied.
St Andrew’s Cemetery fall clean-up takes place Nov. 5

The 2023 Comox Valley Conservation Partnership calendars are now available in locations throughout the Comox Valley.
2023 Comox Valley Conservation Partnership calendars on sale now