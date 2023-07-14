This year, YANA (You Are Not Alone) is offering a date-flexible event. Just visit www.yanacomoxvalley.com and find the registration button. Photo supplied

Comox Bike Co YANA Ride offers a flexible schedule for participants

The 2023 Comox Bike Co. YANA Ride is just around the corner, and it’s time to register and rally!

This year, YANA (You Are Not Alone) is offering a date-flexible event. If you’re keen to get involved, push some pedals, and raise money for your community, keep on reading.

Joining the growing movement is simple! Just visit www.yanacomoxvalley.com and find the registration button. Start an account, join or create a team, and rally your supporters! Not only is riding with friends more fun, but it also helps raise more money for YANA families.

Ride anytime and anywhere you like from Aug. 1-20, and celebrate together at the Marina Park Party in the Park on Aug. 20! Every dollar donated supports children and pregnant mothers with travel expenses related to medical needs.

