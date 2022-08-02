Comox cadets complete optional summer training

Air Cadet Max Duncan, 14, puts into practice his newly acquired knowledge of how to build a temporary shelter while fellow cadet Finley Jackson, 13, executes the perfect wholesome photobomb. Photo Tia Paulhus

Cadets Max Duncan of Comox and Finley Jackson of Courtenay, members of the 386 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron in Comox, have finished two weeks of optional summer training with other sea, army and air cadets from the Comox Valley. During a weekend Field Training Exercise, or learning and camping opportunity, cadets were introduced to survival skills such as creating temporary shelters, emergency first aid an, building campfires.

Cadet Duncan has his sights set on earning his glider and pilot licences through the Air Cadet program. This spring, he received an award as the top cadet in his year, and he hopes to achieve the highest rank of Warrant Officer first class before he turns 19.

Max and Finley have finished their second year of training with the organization after having joined in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to this opportunity, much of their time with cadets has been spent learning virtually, so the gradual and safe return to in-person activities affords renewed opportunities for young Canadians like these two boys.

The Cadet Program aims to develop in youth 12-18 the attributes of good citizenship and leadership, promote physical fitness, and stimulate the interest of youth in sea, land and air activities of the Canadian Armed Forces.

ComoxMilitary