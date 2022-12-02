Comox Valley cadets spent a weekend at CFB Esquimalt in Victoria as part of their citizenship & Canadian Armed Forces familiarization program. Photo submitted

Comox cadets visit CFB Esquimalt

On the weekend of Nov. 25-27, cadets from the Comox Valley’s army and sea corps, along with adult staff, travelled by DND bus to CFB Esquimalt in Victoria.

The cadets were housed in barracks and they ate in a military mess during their stay. During their weekend, the cadets visited Fort Rodd Hill historical site, Bay Street Armoury, the home of the Canadian Scottish Regiment (Princess Louise) and had a tour of the frigate HMCS Ottawa. All travel costs and accommodations were provided by the Department of National Defence or by the local parent support committee. All the cadets seemed to thoroughly enjoy their weekend and returned home Sunday with many great memories.

The cadet program is for youth ages 12 to 18 and is free to join. If you are interested in joining cadets please contact the Army Cadets at 1726army@cadets.gc.ca or Sea Cadets at 189sea@cadets.gc.ca.

