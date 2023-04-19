Earth Day is April 22. (Metro Creative Connection)

Comox Church plans Earth Day celebrations

The second annual Earth Day Event at St. Peter’s Church in Comox will host a number of local environmental groups showcasing ideas for what the community can do to move towards a more sustainable future, with music, video, presentations, activities, and refreshments.

The event takes place on Saturday, April 22 from 1-5 p.m. in the gardens of St. Peter’s Church at 218 Church S. in Comox.

Outdoor activities will be brought into the hall or church if it rains.

The schedule breaks down as follows:

• 1-2:30 p.m. Information tables and displays

• 1-2:30 p.m. Church open for tours and videos

• 2:30-3 p.m. Group presentations on the outdoor stage with Q&A

• 3-3:30 p.m. Earth Day Creation Celebration with songs and readings led by Rev. Sulin, rector of St. Peter’s

• 3:30 – 4 p.m. Group presentations on the outdoor stage with Q&A

• 4-5 p.m. Church open for tours and videos

• 4-5 p.m. Information tables and displays

Earth Day is celebrated around the world with the aim of encouraging everyone to take practical action to make a difference. For more information or to bring your group to the attention of motivated people, visit stpeterscomox.ca

Comox ValleyEarth Day

Previous story
Comox Valley Ukrainian Cultural Society putting a call out for more volunteers

Just Posted

More than 200 federal public workers gathered by the entrance to CFB Comox Wednesday (April 19) morning as the Public Service Alliance of Canada went on strike. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Federal workers gather at the picket line in front of CFB Comox

40 Knots Winery co-owner Layne Craig (right), and the winery’s sustainable farming analyst, Tori Durrett, inspect the vines on a spring morning. Photo by Terry Farrell
Kelp use another way Comox’s 40 Knots Winery promotes sustainability

Gyrotonic and Gyrokinesis — employ spiraling, circular movements that offer cross-training for activities such as golf and tennis. Photo submitted
From Paris to L.A., Rebecca Halls brings Gyrokinesis to the Comox Valley

The Comox Valley chapter of Broombusters is preparing for this year’s clearing of Scotch broom. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Broombusters preparing for annual Scotch broom clearing

Pop-up banner image