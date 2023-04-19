Comox Church plans Earth Day celebrations

The second annual Earth Day Event at St. Peter’s Church in Comox will host a number of local environmental groups showcasing ideas for what the community can do to move towards a more sustainable future, with music, video, presentations, activities, and refreshments.

The event takes place on Saturday, April 22 from 1-5 p.m. in the gardens of St. Peter’s Church at 218 Church S. in Comox.

Outdoor activities will be brought into the hall or church if it rains.

The schedule breaks down as follows:

• 1-2:30 p.m. Information tables and displays

• 1-2:30 p.m. Church open for tours and videos

• 2:30-3 p.m. Group presentations on the outdoor stage with Q&A

• 3-3:30 p.m. Earth Day Creation Celebration with songs and readings led by Rev. Sulin, rector of St. Peter’s

• 3:30 – 4 p.m. Group presentations on the outdoor stage with Q&A

• 4-5 p.m. Church open for tours and videos

• 4-5 p.m. Information tables and displays

Earth Day is celebrated around the world with the aim of encouraging everyone to take practical action to make a difference. For more information or to bring your group to the attention of motivated people, visit stpeterscomox.ca

