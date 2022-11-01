Comox church’s annual silent auction runs through the month of November

St. Peter’s Church in Comox is hosting its annual silent auction fundraiser. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Start your Christmas shopping early by visiting the St. Peter’s Church Annual Winter FUNraiser Auction.

It’s festive, funky and fabulous. The auction will be held online at biddingowl.com/stpeterscomox from November 1 thru November 30. All proceeds support St. Peter’s outreach ministries.

For added fun, find Mavis the parish dog hidden among the items for a chance to win an exclusive audience with ‘Her Mavisty.’

Are you a “hands-on” shopper? All items will be on display at the church hall during the Remembrance Day outreach event on Friday, Nov. 11 starting at 11:30 a.m. For more information, please contact the church office at 250-941-5388, Tuesdays thru Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

charityComoxfundraiser