Comox Community Listening Event aims to reconnect residents

How can Comox Valley residents reconnect after having to stay apart to keep each other safe for so long?

Can art, music, and fun be part of the answer?

Join more than 35 local organizations at the 2022 Community Listening Event on Sunday, May 29 from 1-4 p.m. at the Filberg Heritage Lodge & Park and take part in activities for the whole family.

“It’s been a difficult couple of years,” said one of the event organizers Vivian Vaillant. “We’re hoping to provide the opportunity for people to have time to talk, for children to have fun, and for the community come together again.”

The Community Listening Event builds on the success of a previous event organized in the fall of 2021 and is the culmination of a month’s worth of events built around the theme of resiliency. Comox Valley groups put together choir performances, film screenings, community lunches and professional training.

“We’re so happy to see people in-person again,” said Betty Tate from the Comox Valley Health Network. “We’ve been trying to stay connected via Zoom but it’s no replacement for being able to see each other in real life. It’s so good for the soul to be able to meet.”

The Community Listening Event will include free workshops, interactive arts-based activities, stress management and wellness talks, accessibility tours, nature-based activities for kids, music by local artist Alan Jossul, and a performance by the Kumugwe Dancers.

There will also be inspiring talks from two dynamic speakers sharing their personal stories about resilience; Arctic and Antarctic expeditioner Sunniva Sorby and JD “The Flowerman” Ludlow.

For more information, please refer to the Community Listening Event Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/events/695231718344889

For more information, or to register your group, please send an email to Dr. Jonathan Kerr at healthycomox@gmail.com

Community LeadershipComox