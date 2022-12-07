Comox company giving away a car for Christmas

Dripside Customs is giving away a car on Dec. 16. To nominate someone you know who is in need of some new wheels, visit Dripside Customs at 727 Anderton Rd. in Comox. Photo supplied

The “Christmas On Us” Event is back in the Comox Valley!

Dripside Customs has teamed up with Comox Valley Dodge and are giving away their third vehicle in two years, this time a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander, to a lucky local on Dec. 16.

The winner will also receive one year of insurance, a $500 gift basket from High Tide Designs, a $500 gift card from Dripside Customs, and a North Island Detail package for the new ride!

To enter the draw, visit Dripside Customs at 727 Anderton Rd. in Comox and nominate a friend who you think really needs a new vehicle. Nominees must be of legal driving age and hold a valid B.C. driver’s license.

The customs shop is open seven days a week, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Comox Valleycontest