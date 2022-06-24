Comox considers site options for skate park, bike track

Comox council voted in favour of undertaking public engagement to determine the location and design of a skate park and bicycle pump track. Photo supplied

Following the results of a Youth Recreation Report, Comox council voted in favour of undertaking public engagement to determine the location and design of a skate park and bicycle pump track.

“We are committed to working through the recommendations highlighted in the Comox Youth Recreation Report,” said Russ Arnott, Mayor of Comox. “It is exciting to explore potential site options to begin further discussions that would bring these much-loved active amenities to our community.”

The town would like to acknowledge and thank the following youth who were involved in planning, implementation and decision-making activities for the Youth Outdoor Recreation Needs Assessment project:

•Christine Gottman

•Quinn Powell

•Will Peters

•Mira Hershmiller

•Benoit Vaillant

•Sarah Szkwarek

Special thanks goes to School District #71, Phil & Jennie Gaglardi Academy and Ecole Au Coeur de l’ile for their administrative support in encouraging staff and students to participate in engagement sessions and an online youth survey. The SD71 Parent Advisory Council shared information about the assessment with parents through E-newsletters, which helped in overall participation levels.

“We appreciate the contributions of the Town of Comox recreation staff who were actively involved in the project activities,” says Janice Sandholm, project co-ordinator with Engaged Recreation Solutions. “Their involvement and commitment to the process will build capacity and ongoing relationships with youth and community partners for youth outdoor recreation.”

Town staff are in the process of identifying potential facility sites and connecting with community interest groups. Work will continue on council’s request for staff to investigate a swim float in Comox Harbour, and locations for a concrete table tennis and chess table.

The town and Community Centre staff thank all who participated and shared opinions. Creating spaces the community will use is a top priority.

