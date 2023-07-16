Comox Days for Girls second annual Strawberry Tea Social upcoming

Alice Mwangi gives out kits and conducts an education session on Maasai land in Narok County, Kenya. (Photo Courtesy of Alice Mwangi)

Comox Days for Girls is hosting its second annual Strawberry Tea Social Fundraiser event on Sunday, July 23, from 2 – 4:30 p.m. in Comox.

The event will support the ongoing work of the Comox Days for Girls Team, who sew and prepare beautiful sustainable cloth menstrual pad kits for girls and women in countries where it is uncommon to discuss or even educate girls on their natural process of menstruation. While using moss, leaves or sitting on cardboard seems unbelievable, Days for Girls (a registered charity) provides the solution that allows girls to stay in school – thus ending the cycle of poverty, early marriage and pregnancy. Along with each gift of a Days for Girls kit, essential and pertinent education is provided.

Please support the important work of this team by joining them for Afternoon Tea in a lovely Comox garden. Tickets are required, so buy your ticket now by calling 250-702-7927 or emailing comoxbc@daysforgirls.org . Tickets are $30. Cash, debit or credit cards are accepted. Donations are also appreciated.

Comox Valleyfundraiser