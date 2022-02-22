Comox Fire Chief Gord Schreiner receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Comox Fire Chief Gord Schreiner was recently presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award through the Comox Valley Chamber of Commerce. Presented with the award at the Jan. 29 Chamber Awards Gala, the Lifetime Achievement Award honours an individual who provides outstanding service in the community and demonstrates a lifetime of achievement over 20 years or more in the Comox Valley.

“Gord has been a staple in the Comox Valley community for decades, enriching the lives of so many around him,” says Comox Mayor Russ Arnott. “Whenever there’s an opportunity to support the community and make it a better place, Gord is one of the first ones to offer his help. The direction and commitment he has provided to the Comox Fire Rescue team are what makes them one of the best fire departments around. Congratulations on a very well-deserved honour!”

Schreiner joined the fire service in 1975, was promoted to deputy fire chief in 1987, and to fire chief in 2000. As the Comox Fire Rescue Chief, Schreiner oversees five full-time staff and more than 50 paid on-call firefighters.

He has traveled all over Canada, the United States, and Saudi Arabia to present on several different fire service programs and initiatives.

He is the educational chair for the Fire Chiefs Association of British Columbia.

Awards and accolades

In 2004, Schreiner received the ‘Trainer of the Year’ award from the BC Fire Training Officers Association.

In 2010 he was named the ‘National Fire Chief of the Year’ from the Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs, and also received an Award of Excellence from the Justice Institute of BC.

In 2012, Schreiner was presented with a Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal.

In 2016, he received the 40-year Exemplary Fire Service Award from (then) Governor-General of Canada David Johnston.

“Congratulations, Gord! The town of Comox is lucky to have you in the community,” added Arnott.

ALSO: Comox Firefighters Association partners with building owners to add another AED in town

AwardsComox