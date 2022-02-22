Comox Firefighters Association partners with building owners to add another AED in town

Anita and Dave White, owners of a commercial building in Comox have partnered with the Comox Firefighters Association to add yet another public access automated external defibrillator (AED) in Comox.

“It is great to see business owners like this assisting us in our efforts to get more public access AEDs available,” said Comox Fire Rescue Chief Gord Schreiner. “I am very proud of our firefighters for their ongoing support of this important project. We have now partnered with various groups to get more than 50 AEDs placed in our area. Our firefighters have invested over $60,000 of non-tax dollars in this important project over the past 10 years.

“Public access AEDS are very simple to use, maintain and can save lives!”

A public access AED costs approximately $2,000. The Comox firefighters have been co-sponsoring the AEDs with local Comox groups and businesses who agree to donate half of this amount ($1,000). The Comox firefighters cover the remaining cost. They also provide both CPR and AED training to the businesses staff. The Comox Firefighters Association receives many requests each year and assesses each request to determine which ones they can assist. The firefighters plan on adding three or four new AEDs every year.

Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) can strike at any time—during work, while at church, or while visiting your local business. Fewer than 10 per cent of SCA victims typically survive, but studies show that 30 to 50 per cent would likely survive if CPR and AEDs were used within five minutes of collapse (source: zoll.com). Communities across the country are responding by implementing public access defibrillation programs. Public access defibrillation programs include both access to AEDs and training.

Comox Fire Rescue knows the value of AEDs as they carry AEDs on all their emergency vehicles and have one mounted in their fire station.

Please contact Comox Fire Rescue at firehall@comox.ca for more information.

Community LeadershipComox Valley