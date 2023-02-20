Comox groups co-host interactive forum on climate action

Many people in the Comox Valley are highly concerned with the devastating impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss around the world, and right here at home.

Finding practical actions that can be done at home and at work is critical. A three-part series on local climate action begins Saturday, March 4 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Comox United Church. The first event is an interactive forum on healthy habitat. It will feature three brief talks and time to discuss ideas on taking action. The event is non-religious and everyone is welcome. The event is free, but donations are gratefully accepted.

Meredith Martin of the Coast Salish people with roots in the Snuneymuxw nation will speak on “Coming Home through Relationship with the Land.” This teaching is about how the majority of us live in a time of disconnect from the land, from ourselves and from true relationships with each other. In addition, true reconciliation can only unfold when we reconcile our relationship with Mother Earth.

Karen Cummins, (Comox Valley Nature, horticulturalist and arborist) and Jan Smith (MARS Wildlife Rescue Centre and educator) will speak on “Welcoming Biodiversity to our Gardens from the Ground Up.” They will share their knowledge on what they have learned about using native plants and healthy practices to create garden refuges for ourselves and nature.

Robin Harrison (Millard Piercy Streamkeepers) will speak on “Keeping our Streams and Wetlands Healthy.” Human activities have had major negative impacts on our streams and wetlands. Harrison will educate on the many ways that homeowners and others can contribute to improving and maintaining the health of our watersheds.

This event is hosted by Comox United Church’s Sustainability Group for the Environment (SAGE) and the Comox Valley Unitarian Fellowship’s Justice Team.

Part two of this environmental series will be a virtual presentation by well-known climate activist Tzeporah Berman on April 3 at 6 p.m.

Climate crisisComox Valley