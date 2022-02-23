Comox Lions Club offering cost-free tax prep clinics for low-income earners

Despite COVID-19, Canada Revenue volunteers together with the Comox Valley Lions Club are offering cost-free tax preparations clinics at the Lion’s Den, below the museum at 1729 Comox Ave.

The clinic is available to those within the following income brackets:

• One person $35,000.

•Two persons $45,000.

•After two persons, it is $ 2,500 per dependent family member.

•Interest income up to $ 1,000.

Due to COVID-19, it will be somewhat different than in previous years, however, volunteers will do all possible to make it as easy and comfortable as possible.

Clinic times are every Tuesday from 1-3:30 p.m. starting March 1 until April 26, inclusive. This year, public health orders permitting, tax returns will be completed at the Lion’s Den, on a first-come, first-served basis.

Clients can also choose to complete a form with the assistance of a volunteer and place their tax information in envelopes. Volunteers will take this home, and prepare and file the taxes. Completed taxes will be available the following Tuesday for pick up.

Clients are asked to bring their own pens and envelopes where possible as well as ensure masks are worn when entering the facility. Sanitation processes will be followed between each client to ensure maximum safety for all. Entry of the number of people may be controlled.

For more information, call 250-339-6232.