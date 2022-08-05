Comox Marina Park playground is swinging again

Playground equipment was also damaged about same time last year

The playground at Marina Park in Comox is back in full swing again.

On Friday, a swing-set that had been vandalized for the second year in a row was up and running after being damaged several weeks back.

“The same thing happened last summer about the same time,” said Town of Comox asset and facilities manager David Graham.

To fix the equipment, he notes this was not a matter of simply attaching just any rope to the swing because the design of the swing-set and its construction take into account particular safety standards.

“They have so many design features to them. They’re technically not ropes,” he said. “They’re really carefully engineered and designed.”

The expected wait time was about eight weeks for the specialized cables to replace the ones that were damaged, but staff got them in early August. The hope, says Graham, was they could get the equipment working again in time for Nautical Days over the BC Day weekend, but the replacement parts did not arrive early enough.

READ MORE: Vandalism damage at Comox Valley schools way up this year

Once the equipment did show up though, staff were working late Thursday evening to install everything, so the swing set was back working in time for the weekend. Graham says the timing of the vandalism in early summer only added to the loss and that it was important for staff to ‘jump on this’ as quickly as they could, to give children the chance to play on it again.

“The Splash Park’s running, so they can play in the water too,” he added.



mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ComoxRecreation