With replacement parts here, the swing set at Marina Park is ready for use again. Photo, Town of Comox

With replacement parts here, the swing set at Marina Park is ready for use again. Photo, Town of Comox

Comox Marina Park playground is swinging again

Playground equipment was also damaged about same time last year

The playground at Marina Park in Comox is back in full swing again.

On Friday, a swing-set that had been vandalized for the second year in a row was up and running after being damaged several weeks back.

“The same thing happened last summer about the same time,” said Town of Comox asset and facilities manager David Graham.

To fix the equipment, he notes this was not a matter of simply attaching just any rope to the swing because the design of the swing-set and its construction take into account particular safety standards.

“They have so many design features to them. They’re technically not ropes,” he said. “They’re really carefully engineered and designed.”

The expected wait time was about eight weeks for the specialized cables to replace the ones that were damaged, but staff got them in early August. The hope, says Graham, was they could get the equipment working again in time for Nautical Days over the BC Day weekend, but the replacement parts did not arrive early enough.

READ MORE: Vandalism damage at Comox Valley schools way up this year

Once the equipment did show up though, staff were working late Thursday evening to install everything, so the swing set was back working in time for the weekend. Graham says the timing of the vandalism in early summer only added to the loss and that it was important for staff to ‘jump on this’ as quickly as they could, to give children the chance to play on it again.

“The Splash Park’s running, so they can play in the water too,” he added.


mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ComoxRecreation

Previous story
Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North 50/50 raffles offer two ways to win

Just Posted

With replacement parts here, the swing set at Marina Park is ready for use again. Photo, Town of Comox
Comox Marina Park playground is swinging again

Having a Naloxone kit on hand is one way to reduce risk from drug poisoning and overdoses. Record file photo
Island Health issues drug warning for Comox Valley

Erin Pharez, an employee at the Comox Valley ReStore, holds a phone showing the online 50/50 in one hand and paper tickets for the ReStore 50/50 in the other. The Habitat For Humanity Vancouver island North monthly online 50/50 raffle has a minimum guaranteed jackpot of $5,000. There is also a monthly 50/50 draw at each of the two ReStores - in Campbell River and in Courtenay. Photo supplied
Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North 50/50 raffles offer two ways to win

A suspect was in provincial court in Courtenay Aug. 4 for sentencing but now wants to change a guilty plea. Record file photo
Suspect wants to change plea prior to sentence for Courtenay robbery