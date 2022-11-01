Comox mayor receives first poppy of 2022 Legion Poppy Campaign

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Comox Branch 160 presented the first poppy of the 2022 Poppy Campaign to Mayor-Elect Nicole Minions on Thursday, Oct. 27. The presentation was held at the Comox branch.

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Comox Branch 160 presented the first poppy of the 2022 Poppy Campaign to Mayor-Elect Nicole Minions on Thursday, Oct. 27. The presentation was held at the Comox branch.

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Comox Branch 160 presented the first poppy of the 2022 Poppy Campaign to Mayor-Elect Nicole Minions on Thursday, Oct. 27. The presentation was held at the Comox branch.

Donations made at local retail outlets and 19 Wing base will go toward various initiatives and programs to support Canadian veterans and their families.

Poppies will be available at local retail outlets and the Comox Branch until Nov. 10. On Nov. 11, the annual Remembrance DAY parade in downtown Comox will commence at 10:30 a.m. The Remembrance Day service, including the laying of wreaths, will commence at 10:45 a.m. A fly-past will 11:05 am.

At the conclusion of the parade march-off, a reception will be held for the community in the Comox branch. Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available to children and their parents in the upper Hhall, hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary. An open house reception with refreshments for adults in the community will be held in the Beaufort Avenue Pub (in the parking lot level).

The Comox Legion Branch 160 has been a cornerstone of the Comox community for 83 years. Annual donations and bursaries are made to local charities to support our veterans and their families.

ComoxRemembrance Day

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Halloween fun geared for young trick or treaters
Next story
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Class is always in session in a garden

Just Posted

A pedestrian carries an umbrella as rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, October 21, 2022. Another atmospheric river is forecast to bring heavy rain to coastal British Columbia by late Thursday and this one could drench drought-stricken areas that didn’t see a lot of rain when the last storm rolled through. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Buckets of coming rain forecast to help wash away Comox Valley drought

The allium is an example of flowers needing vernalization: a period of exposure to cold, even freezing weather to jump-start the germination process. Photo by Leslie Cox
DUCHESS OF DIRT: Class is always in session in a garden

The St. Andrew’s Cemetery clean-up is an annual event in preparation for Remembrance Day services. It is a rain-or-shine event. Photo supplied.
St Andrew’s Cemetery fall clean-up takes place Nov. 5

The 2023 Comox Valley Conservation Partnership calendars are now available in locations throughout the Comox Valley.
2023 Comox Valley Conservation Partnership calendars on sale now