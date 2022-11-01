Comox mayor receives first poppy of 2022 Legion Poppy Campaign

Members of the Royal Canadian Legion Comox Branch 160 presented the first poppy of the 2022 Poppy Campaign to Mayor-Elect Nicole Minions on Thursday, Oct. 27. The presentation was held at the Comox branch.

Donations made at local retail outlets and 19 Wing base will go toward various initiatives and programs to support Canadian veterans and their families.

Poppies will be available at local retail outlets and the Comox Branch until Nov. 10. On Nov. 11, the annual Remembrance DAY parade in downtown Comox will commence at 10:30 a.m. The Remembrance Day service, including the laying of wreaths, will commence at 10:45 a.m. A fly-past will 11:05 am.

At the conclusion of the parade march-off, a reception will be held for the community in the Comox branch. Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be available to children and their parents in the upper Hhall, hosted by the Ladies Auxiliary. An open house reception with refreshments for adults in the community will be held in the Beaufort Avenue Pub (in the parking lot level).

The Comox Legion Branch 160 has been a cornerstone of the Comox community for 83 years. Annual donations and bursaries are made to local charities to support our veterans and their families.

ComoxRemembrance Day