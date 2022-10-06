The current town council conferred the Freedom of the Municipality to Mayor, Russ Arnott. Standing behind (to his right) Couns. Ken Grant, Alex Bissinger, Maureen Swift and (to his left) Couns. Stephanie McGowan, Nicole Minions, and Dr. Jonathan Kerr.

Comox Mayor Russ Arnott presented with the Freedom of the Municipality

The council of the Town of Comox conferred the Freedom of the Municipality to Mayor, Russ Arnott, the highest honour that a municipality may bestow upon a person.

The ceremony took place at a special meeting of council held Wednesday, Oct. 5, with members of Arnott’s family and friends present.

The tradition of granting the Freedom of the Town to an individual or military unit goes back more than three centuries. The decision to grant this symbolic freedom rests with the council of the day.

“We are humbled to give Mayor Russ Arnott this highest honour to show him our sincere appreciation for his fine efforts in the many activities and achievements in our community,” said acting mayor, Maureen Swift. “It is a blessing to have the current council, and close family and friends with us to celebrate his accomplishments to public service and to the community.”

Arnott has lived in Comox for 26 years where he raised his family and served as a member of town council in 2008, again in 2014. He was elected mayor in 2018 and spent a total of 11 years on council volunteering his time and efforts towards the enhanced livability of the town of Comox. He also served 35 years with the federal public service, with 26 years supporting the safety of the mariners in Canadian waters and the protection of marine environment with the Canadian Coast Guard. The last nine years have been with the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Comox Housing Agency, where he managed housing solutions for military members and their families.

