Comox Mayor Russ Arnott will seek re-election

Town of Comox mayor Russ Arnott is pleased to announce he is running for a second term as mayor.

Being a two-term councillor followed by one term as mayor has given Arnott the tools and insight needed to ensure Comox continues to run smoothly and safely into the future.

“Comox faces challenges like any other community, but we face them together and transparently and this is what leads to our successes,” said Arnott. “Serving the public is an honour and a privilege. The two years of pandemic and public health restrictions affecting our everyday lives challenged us in many ways. I look forward to leading Comox into the future.”

Public service has been an important part of Arnott’s life for 34 years. Having served 25 years in the Canadian Coast Guard and nine years at CFB Comox has defined his “service before self” motto.

“The role of mayor requires full-time dedication and commitment,” he said. “With my retirement date in the Federal Public Service closing in soon I am committing myself to working on the community’s behalf as a full-time mayor.

Arnott is proud of the accomplishments made this term.

“With securing approximately $4 million in grants, we have been able to provide much needed daycare space, sidewalks and bike lanes on Comox Avenue, and an improved marine services building is scheduled to begin construction at marina park this fall,” he said. “In addition, our contributions to affordable housing and ensuring sustainable building practices remain a priority.”

“There is more work to do. Our Official Community Plan needs to be reviewed and that is one of my top priorities going forward into the new term. Arnott believes that a mayor’s role is not just dealing with the issues of today but looking to the future and laying the groundwork that will keep Comox that safe and comfortable place we call home.”

The 2022 B.C. municipal elections will be held on Oct. 15.

