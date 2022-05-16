Comox Museum volunteer receives special award

Comox Mayor Russ Arnot presents Pam Moughton with the Sovereign’s Medal, in recognition of her volunteer hours at the Comox Museum. Photo supplied

While some may think that Friday the 13th is unlucky, this was definitely not the case on Friday May 13, 2022 at the Comox Museum.

The mayor of the Town of Comox, Russ Arnott, presented the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers to Pamela Moughton. Pam has served as the chair of the Comox Archives and Museum Society since 2012 and has been instrumental in the development of the Town’s museum since 2005.

The Sovereign’s Medal recognizes exceptional volunteer achievements from across the country and abroad, celebrating a wide range of volunteer contributions. The citation from the Governor General in awarding this honour reads, “Since 2005, Pamela Moughton has been sharing her enthusiasm for history through the Comox Archives and Museum Society. Her leadership, along with her extensive research and knowledge of the town, have contributed to new projects and exhibits that have renewed the community’s engagement with its local history.”

The presentation at the Comox Museum was also attended by Pamela’s family and friends as well as the museum’s board of directors, members, volunteers, staff and Town of Comox councillors Stephanie McGowan, Maureen Swift and Jonathan Kerr. This honour also represents the hard work and dedication of all individuals who have made the Comox Museum an ongoing presence in Comox to promote the town’s history and heritage.

The Comox Museum is located at 1729 Comox Ave. The current public hours are from noon to 4 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Online at comoxmuseum.ca.

