Hundreds of Comox Valley residents gathered in Comox's Marina Park to support Ukraine last year. On Feb. 24, a candlelight vigil will take place at the park to mark one year since the start of the Russian invasion, and to pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people and honour the memory of the thousands of innocent people murdered by Russia’s genocidal war of aggression against Ukraine.

Comox rally to mark one year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

A rally will be held at Marina Park in Comox on Friday, Feb. 24 at 5 p.m., marking the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) invites all Canadians from coast to coast to coast to join them on Feb. 24 to Stand With Ukraine.

Here in the Comox Valley a candlelight vigil will be jointly organized by the Comox Valley Ukraine Foundation and the Comox Valley Ukrainian Cultural Society in consultation with the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

“For the last year, the heroic Ukrainian Armed Forces and the Ukrainian people have stood united in defence of freedom in Europe athwart Russia’s genocidal onslaught. With their courage and determination, the Ukrainian people inspire the world,” stated Alexandra Chyczij, national president of the UCC. “To mark 365 days of Ukraine’s resilience against Russia’s genocidal war, join us on Feb. 24 to show that all Canadians stand With Ukraine.”

The Feb. 24 event at Marina Park will be an opportunity to “pay tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people and honour the memory of the thousands of innocent people murdered by Russia’s genocidal war of aggression against Ukraine.”

