Pat Chicquen has been named president of the Canadian Council of the Blind (CCB) BC-Yukon Division. Photo supplied

Pat Chicquen has been named president of the Canadian Council of the Blind (CCB) BC-Yukon Division. Photo supplied

Comox resident named Canadian Council of the Blind BC-Yukon Division president

Pat Chicquen named provincial president for three-year term

Pat Chicquen has been named president of the Canadian Council of the Blind (CCB) BC-Yukon Division.

Chicquen accepted the thre-year term at the recent provincial annual general meeting. It was a natural progression after her term as vice-president.

Chicquen said her goal is to improve awareness of the CCB.

“We need to get people to know who we are,” said Chicquen. “A lot of people think we are CNIB (Canadian National Institute for the Blind) just because it’s similar… CNIB actually did start the CCB 78 years ago. It was started at the end of the Second World War, when a lot of soldiers came home blinded.”

Chicquen is also the longtime president of the Canadian Council of the Blind Comox Valley Chapter – White Cane Club. She has held that position since 2015.

“We have our elections in June but if no one else wants to run, I will retain that,” she said.

The CCB mission statements is “To work together as a community of peers that acts to improve the individual and community quality of life of people who are blind, deaf-blind, or living with low vision.”

For more information on the CCB, vbisit ccbnational.net/

ALSO: Canadian Council of the Blind Comox Valley Chapter hosts provincial conference

terry.farrell@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox Valley

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Courtenay Museum curator Pat Trask talks about his 2020 Trent River dinosaur fossil discovery

Just Posted

A Canadian Forces CC-115 Buffalo aircraft prepares to land at Chilliwack Airport in Chilliwack, B.C., on Friday February 28, 2014. The Royal Canadian Air Force is relocating two aircraft from Winnipeg to Vancouver Island to address a gap in Canada’s search-and-rescue services. The gap is the result of a new delay in the military's new Kingfisher rescue planes, news of which comes months after the air force retired the last of its ancient Buffalo aircraft.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Hercules bound for Comox as procurement issues leave Vancouver Island short on planes

Pat Chicquen has been named president of the Canadian Council of the Blind (CCB) BC-Yukon Division. Photo supplied
Comox resident named Canadian Council of the Blind BC-Yukon Division president

Luke Wallace takes to the Old Church Theatre stage on Friday, May 13. Photo suppled
Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre has a great musical line-up for May

Shawn and Emily Wood on their wedding day in Courtenay. Photo submitted
Off The Page podcast: Leaving a legacy with the Emily Ann Foundation