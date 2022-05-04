Comox resident named Canadian Council of the Blind BC-Yukon Division president

Pat Chicquen has been named president of the Canadian Council of the Blind (CCB) BC-Yukon Division. Photo supplied

Pat Chicquen has been named president of the Canadian Council of the Blind (CCB) BC-Yukon Division.

Chicquen accepted the thre-year term at the recent provincial annual general meeting. It was a natural progression after her term as vice-president.

Chicquen said her goal is to improve awareness of the CCB.

“We need to get people to know who we are,” said Chicquen. “A lot of people think we are CNIB (Canadian National Institute for the Blind) just because it’s similar… CNIB actually did start the CCB 78 years ago. It was started at the end of the Second World War, when a lot of soldiers came home blinded.”

Chicquen is also the longtime president of the Canadian Council of the Blind Comox Valley Chapter – White Cane Club. She has held that position since 2015.

“We have our elections in June but if no one else wants to run, I will retain that,” she said.

The CCB mission statements is “To work together as a community of peers that acts to improve the individual and community quality of life of people who are blind, deaf-blind, or living with low vision.”

For more information on the CCB, vbisit ccbnational.net/

