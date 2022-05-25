Comox Rotary’s Ducky 500 returns as an online raffle for 2022

By Maureen Fitz-Roberts

Special to The Record

Duck Soup is either a film from 1933 or the result of the Comox Rotary Club’s Ducky 500 raffle.

One is a much-loved classic. The other is a Marx Brothers film.

The little rubber ducks are back for the 38th year. Will your lucky duck come in first? The truth is you are a winner no matter when your duck crosses the “finish line.” By purchasing a Ducky ticket you are helping make the Comox Valley a better place to grow up.

The Comox Rotary Club has been running the Ducky 500 raffle for almost 40 years, using the money to fund some of the most iconic structures and most effective programs in the Comox Valley.

One of the programs the Comox Rotary Club has undertaken is to make homemade soup for the students at a middle school every month. The students enjoy a nutritious and tasty hot meal and the Rotarians get to put their culinary schools to work. You, and all the other the supporters of the Ducky 500 ticket sales get the satisfaction of knowing you are helping students learn on a full stomach.

Comox Rotarians will once again have the tickets online at https://ducky500.rafflenexus.com.

Tickets are $10 apiece. Yes, they are still only $10 each. Ducky 500 ticket prices have not increased since 1984! In fact you pay even less per ticket if you chose the three-pack for $25 or the $75 10-pack. In these inflationary times, who else can say that?

Draw date is July 1. Winners will be chosen at the Canada Day celebrations in Lewis Park at 1 p.m.

Don’t duck the chance to be part of this winning scenario. Tickets go fast and this year there are only 2,000 opportunities.

Prizes include $5,000 cash, a Comox Valley staycation valued at $2,175 and $1,000 gift card from Canadian Tire.

Funds from the Ducky 500 also provide books for school libraries, help the unhoused and assist other necessary local programs.

If you are interested in becoming a member of the Comox Rotary Club, please contact Chris at wanted@shaw.ca