Comox selected for ‘Women in Local Leadership’ project

The Town of Comox has been selected in the Partnerships for Municipal Innovation – Women in Local Leadership (PMI-WILL) project, an initiative through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM).

By participating in the PMI-WILL project, the Town of Comox will have the opportunity to share its experience and best practices with international counterparts to advance gender equality and inclusive development at the local level. This includes key priorities such as increasing the number of women running for local office, strengthening the participation of locally elected women and female citizens, and supporting local governments to deliver and improve inclusive municipal services. The PMI-WILL project will connect elected officials and staff to learn from one another as leaders and agents of change.

Comox has been paired with the country of Cambodia and will begin working with their project team and partners in the coming weeks.

“The Town of Comox is very excited to be participating in the PMI-WILL project,” said Comox Mayor Russ Arnott. “Comox is one of the few places where the majority of Ccouncil is represented by women. Working with this group regularly shows me why female leadership is so important and should be equally represented at all levels of government.

“This project will provide municipalities in Cambodia to learn and grow through our experience, and we’re excited to help them along that journey. Thank you to FCM for the opportunity to work together and support such an important program.”

“I’m very proud to live in a town that supports and encourages women in local leadership, said Comox Coun. Stephanie McGowan. “Supporting more women in leadership roles promotes an inclusive and collaborative environment and encourages everyone to get involved. I’m really looking forward to working with municipal partners in Cambodia.”

Comox currently has four sitting female councillors (Maureen Swift, Nicole Minions, Stephanie McGowan, and Alex Bissinger) along with several women in staff leadership roles, including its executive co-ordinator, director of corporate services, and director of operations.

For more information on the PMI-WILL project and the FCM, visit fcm.ca/en.

This project is funded by the Government of Canada through Global Affairs Canada.