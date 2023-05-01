Comox service May 7 to recognize the Battle of the Atlantic anniversary

A Second World War convoy is seen in Bedford Basin, Halifax, on April 1, 1942. The Battle of the Atlantic was fought over these vital convoys that were providing a lifeline to war-torn Europe. (Image: National Archives of Canada, PA-112993.)

The COVID-19 public health crisis forced the cancellation of the annual Battle of the Atlantic public observance in Comox for the past three years; the remembrance of the end of the Second World War in Europe will be commemorated on May 7, 2023 at the Comox Marina Park.

The first Sunday in May each year commemorates the end of the Battle of the Atlantic, the longest, most unforgiving campaign of the Second World War. It is to the sailors of the Navy and Merchant Marine; the army gunners on board these vessels; and the pilots and aircrews overshadowing the convoys that we owe so much today.

From Sept. 3, 1939 through to May 8, 1945 the participants felt the full force of Mother Nature, combined with the terrors of war. Convoy after convoy would struggle across the vast expanse of the Atlantic Ocean, some only taking 13 days others 17 or longer.

The Battle of the Atlantic was the most important sea campaign of the war. Great Britain’s survival and the liberation of Europe depended on the merchant ship cargos of food and war supplies.

Everyone is welcome to attend this remembrance service commencing at 1 pm on Sunday, May 7, at the naval cairn at the Comox Marina Park.

The RCNA is made up of serving and former naval Regular and Reserve veterans and is formed into various branches across Canada. The Association also includes Coast Guard and Merchant Navy members and includes support of the Canadian Cadet Organization.

