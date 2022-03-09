Comox United Church hosts LGBTQIA2s+ affirming film and pie evening

On March 14, Comox United will host a special PIE Day event, welcoming and celebrating gender and romantic diversity in the Comox Valley and across Canada. (File photo)

On March 14, Comox United will host a special PIE Day event, welcoming and celebrating gender and romantic diversity in the Comox Valley and across Canada.

Affirm United, the advisory organization that works with the United Church of Canada to advise and guide churches that choose to be affirming ministries, has designated March 14 (Pi day, or 3.14) as PIE day, for engaging in ministry that is Publicly, Intentionally, and Explicitly inclusive.

The 2022 theme of PIE Day is “Everyone gets a slice,” referring with wit and reverence to the evolving and diverse spectrum of identities that make up the community.

At 7 p.m. on Monday, March 14, join them for a slice of pie, some good company, and a screening of the film Gay Chorus, Deep South (in co-operation with the World Community Film Development Education Society.)

Gay Chorus, Deep South (David Rodrigues, 2019) tells the story of a journey of outreach and healing undertaken by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Choir in response to the 2016 election.

As they travel through deeply conservative areas of the American South, performing at churches and billeting with local people, choir members confront their own histories of longing, rejection, exile and connection.

They connect with and inspire youth who are living out “queer” identities in today’s American South. Great music, beautiful cinematography and poignant storytelling make this a film to watch, re-watch and talk about.

Comox United continues to practise routines that help protect all people, especially elders and those with medical vulnerabilities, from the COVID virus. Please come prepared to show proof of vaccination and to wear a mask when not eating.

Comox ValleyLGBTQ