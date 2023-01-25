A photo of the Garry oak on Grieve Rd that was nominated for Tree of the Year in 2021 by Jim Whyte. Photo by Jim Whyte

Comox Valley 2023 Tree of the Year nominations now open

Comox Valley Nature (CVN) invites Valley residents to participate in the fifth annual Tree of the Year event by nominating a tree that they believe deserves recognition.

This event celebrates the community’s connection to nature and works to raise awareness of the social, environmental, and economic benefits of trees.

Previously nominated trees have been found in urban and rural areas of the Comox Valley both on private and public land. Species of trees have included iconic native trees such as Douglas fir, Pacific dogwood, western white pine, grand fir, and Garry oak. More exotic nominations have ranged from coast redwood, monkey puzzle, dawn redwood and chestnuts to Graveinstein apple, red oak, and Japanese flowering cherry. Some trees are cathedral sized, mature and in prime condition while others are gnarly, small in stature but still mature. A few are either just newly planted youngsters with a growing legacy ahead of them or near the end of their life yet still providing food or shelter for wildlife.

Even more diverse are the stories the nominators share of their connection to the tree or its history. The juxtaposition of the long timescale that some trees may live next to the average lifetime of humans is clear in these stories. Also clear is the function of stewardship, reciprocity, policy, and advocacy in the service of these immobile beings.

In 2021 Mel McLachlan nominated a venerable Douglas fir on Anderton Road in Comox. The land on which it grows was slated for development.

“This tree is special to me as it represents the disappearing old trees in this community as it stands beside the development sign awaiting its fate,” said McLachlan.

He noted that it was recommended in an arborist’s report to the Town of Comox that this Douglas fir be saved. In follow-up, this nominated tree has been properly protected throughout the ensuing housing construction.

For more information and access to the easy online nomination form, visit the CVN website at https://bit.ly/3HarLjT

Voting is open until March 15.

The Tour and Vote phase of the event begins April 1 when the list of nominated trees and the cycle routes to view them are posted. While the event emphasis is on seeing and appreciating all the trees, a “winner” is decided by the public vote, which closes May 31.

ALSO: Comox Valley Nature’s 2022 Tree of the Year unveiled

