Comox Valley Afghan Sponsorship Team fundraising dinner planned

Food lovers and wine aficionados can indulge in a fantastic meal and a fun social evening in support of a refugee family coming to the Comox Valley.

On March 18 at 5 p.m., the Comox Valley Afghan Sponsorship Team (CVAST) will be hosting a fundraising dinner at 40 Knots Winery.

Chefs Taylore from Lush Valley and James from the Farmer’s Kitchen food truck will prepare a gourmet three course dinner (set menu served family style). A cash bar service will be available.

“We’re so excited to come together as a community and help the family of four, two of whom are doctors, to come and settle here in the Comox Valley,” said Joyce Reid, CVAST member and event organizer. “This is a hand up not a handout. CVAST will support the family for one year.

“They are determined to upgrade their qualifications to meet Canadian standards in order to gain employment and contribute to our community.”

The event will include a silent auction and a special Zoom meeting with the Afghan family. Seating is available in tables of six and friends can book a table together or meet new friends. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3Yr64mj

For more information about the event or CVAST, please email CVASTinfo@gmail.com or join the CVAST Facebook group.

