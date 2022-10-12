Comox Valley agencies collaborate to present a will executor workshop

Join Catherine Miller, Estate Law, in this interactive workshop as she shares professional insights into what is involved if you accept the role of executor, or what you are asking of your loved one when naming them as executor.

The Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation and the Comox Valley Community Foundation are teaming up to present a workshop discussing the role of a will executor.

Join Catherine Miller, Estate Law, in this interactive workshop as she shares professional insights into what is involved if you accept the role of executor, or what you are asking of your loved one when naming them as executor. Some of the topics covered include the probate process, funeral arrangements, executor fees, managing finances, and accounting to beneficiaries.

The event takes place Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 2-4 p.m. at the Comox Community Centre at 1855 Noel Ave.

The workshop is free to attend, but registration is required to support limited seating.

Register at https://bit.ly/3SJdRtK or call the Comox Valley Community Foundation office at 250-338-8444 or Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation at 250-331-5957 to reserve your seat.

About Catherine Miller

Miller graduated from the University of Calgary School of Law in 1986. She taught business law at the University of Calgary and at Mount Royal University for five years prior to moving to the Comox Valley in 2006. She has practised in many areas of law since 1987, including real estate conveyancing, wills, estates, criminal, family, and general litigation. For the last several years she has practised exclusively in the area of wills and estates.

