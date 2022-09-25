Comox Valley all-candidates forums will focus on social determinants of health

LUSH Valley Food Action Society, the Comox Valley Social Planning Society (CVSPS), and the Comox Valley Community Health Network (CVCHN) are collaborating to host two all-candidates forums with a focus on the social determinants of health.

The social determinants of health are the non-medical factors that influence health outcomes. These factors include economic policies and systems, development agendas, social norms, social policies and political systems.

On Oct. 7, two forums will be held to enable candidates to speak to attendees in small groups for brief periods of time, answering up to 11 questions each.

The forums will be held at the K’ómoks First Nation band hall, at 3330 Comox Road, Courtenay.

The forums will be moderated by Maurita Prato, executive director of LUSH Valley Food Action Society, and Christopher Bate, Social Planning and Accessibility Assistant at the Comox Valley Social Planning Society.

The first forum, with candidates from Area A, Comox, and Cumberland will take place from 3-4:45 p.m.

The second forum, with candidates from Area B, Area C and Courtenay will take place from 6-7:45 p.m.

Please register to attend this free event through Eventbrite.

LUSH Valley, the CVSPS and the CVCHN are looking for volunteers to help with this event, note-takers in particular. Volunteer shifts are 2-5 p.m. and 5-8 p.m.

If you have any questions for candidates related to the social determinants of health or questions about the event, please contact Chris at comoxvalleysocialplanning@gmail.com or phone LUSH Valley at 250-331-0152.

