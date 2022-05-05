Comox Valley Art Gallery receives grant for capital improvements

File photo of K’omoks First Nation artist Andy Everson at the Comox Valley Art Gallery plaza, in front of his public artwork, “Crossroads.”

The Comox Valley Art Gallery is receiving a $208,800 government grant for capital improvements.

The money will help make the gallery more accessible and safer at entrances, washrooms and outside on the plaza.

“This will give us an opportunity to improve our overall accessibility, both physical accessibility and more capacity for sharing artwork and events virtually,” CVAG executive director Glen Sanford said.

“It will increase our ability to be inclusive to everybody, and to reach a wider audience.”

The money will also help with outdoor programming.

“We’ve installed outdoor speakers so that there can be soundscapes,” Sanford said.

The next step is to install a large monitor that will face the plaza. It will be able to fight glare to help show artwork and videos.

Attaining more equipment will help develop hybrid events, in-person and virtually.

“There’ll be more opportunity for people to watch these events from their own home,” Sanford said, noting planned improvements to lighting on the plaza. “It’s also about enlivening downtown Courtenay.”

Through the Arts Infrastructure Program, 84 arts and cultural organizations in B.C. will share $4 million in grant funding. The gallery is receiving the money through the BC Arts Council.



art exhibitComox Valley